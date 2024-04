Several fire crews battled a blaze in a Canterbury house bus early this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the West Melton, Wigram, Kirwee, and Rolleston stations responded to the fire on Lawford Rd, West Melton, at 1.27am on Tuesday.

The fire was well-involved by the time the crews arrived.

They remained at the scene for about 90 minutes until the fire was put out just after 3am.