Injured person airlifted from Mt Cheeseman to Christchurch Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter yesterday after being injured while attempting to light a fire at Mt Cheeseman.
A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident just after 11.15am on Sunday.
The person received moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews assisted St John staff.
A Mt Cheeseman Lodge spokesman said one person was injured on a brazier but there was no building fire.
A police spokesperson confirmed the person was injured while attempting to ignite a fire.