Injured person airlifted from Mt Cheeseman to Christchurch Hospital

Mt Cheeseman near Springfield. Photo: Getty Images

A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter yesterday after being injured while attempting to light a fire at Mt Cheeseman.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident just after 11.15am on Sunday.

The person received moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews assisted St John staff.

A Mt Cheeseman Lodge spokesman said one person was injured on a brazier but there was no building fire.

A police spokesperson confirmed the person was injured while attempting to ignite a fire.

-With NZ Herald