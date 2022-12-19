Monday, 19 December 2022

Injured person airlifted from Mt Cheeseman to Christchurch Hospital

    Mt Cheeseman near Springfield. Photo: Getty Images
    A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter yesterday after being injured while attempting to light a fire at Mt Cheeseman.

    A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident just after 11.15am on Sunday.

    The person received moderate injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews assisted St John staff.

    A Mt Cheeseman Lodge spokesman said one person was injured on a brazier but there was no building fire.

    A police spokesperson confirmed the person was injured while attempting to ignite a fire.

    -With NZ Herald