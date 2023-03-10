Jonty takes TRYathlon in his stride

Maree Smolenski, her son Jonty and his supporter/buddy Liam Pasfield before the race. Photo: Supplied

Jonty Smolenski might have an untreatable, rare genetic disorder, but it hasn’t stopped him from completing a TRYathlon.

The Canterbury 10-year-old recently took part in the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon Splash and Dash event, supported by ‘buddy’ Liam Pasfield, 20.

Jonty’s life began with a 96-day stint in neonatal intensive care, with his first surgery at only 10-weeks-old. He was later diagnosed with Trichothiodystrophy and is the only New Zealander with the genetic disorder.

Jonty, who lives in Weedons, has developmental delays, meaning he takes longer to reach developmental milestones. He also has vision and hearing impairments.

A peg feeding tube is used nightly for Jonty, to ensure he gets his daily oral intake of pureed food to improve his growth.

Jonty is an incredibly social and outgoing boy with a wonderful, friendly nature, said mum Maree Smolenski.

“Anybody that meets him can’t help but love his infectious smile and giggle,” she said.

It was wonderful to see him take part in the triathlon, Smolenski said.

“The whole experience of having him there, doing it alongside his brother and sister and Liam, was amazing.”

Jonty receiving his medal from Crusaders' George Bower (left) and Sevu Reece. Photo: Supplied

Smolenski and her husband Sam were registering their other two children, Ruby, 8, and Lachie, 12, into the TRYathlon when they decided to enter Jonty as well.

The organisers advised Jonty’s parents to enter him in the Splash and Dash category.

On the day, Smolenski was given a ‘helper’ t-shirt by Weet-Bix, so she could be on the course with Jonty and Liam should they need any help.

‘’We were so supported by Weet-Bix,’’ she said. “I was close to tears at the finish line.’’

Liam and Jonty met five years ago at the Special Children’s Christmas Party, where Liam performed as Superman. The pair have developed a special bond, with Liam attending all of Jonty’s birthday celebrations since.

Bridget Pasfield, Liam’s mum, contacted the Smolenskis before the TRYathlon and suggested Liam act as Jonty’s support person throughout the event.

“Liam came out of his comfort zone to support Jonty,” Pasfield said.

Jonty’s family have made it their mission to ensure he has as full a life as possible, by involving him in the community.

He attends Weedons School four days a week, where he has an individual education plan.

He regularly visits the sensory room at Pioneer Recreation Centre and does Jolt dance classes, and Riding for the Disabled, one of his favourite activities.

Liam Pasfield and Jonty Smolenski ready for the swim leg. Photo: Supplied

Smolenski wanted Jonty’s involvement in the TRYathlon to give assurance and encourangement to other families.

“Nothing is impossible, you will be supported,” she said.

‘’These kids get so much joy from being part of the community like that.’’

Smolenski said giving other parents the confidence to try new things with their children is a part of why they engage Jonty with the community.

“(I want to) encourage other parents to take up the challenge.

“It’s not always easy. We have days when we are really bought down to earth,’’ she said.

But seeing the joy her son gets from being in his community makes the hard yards even more worth it, she said.

To follow Jonty’s journey, visit www.facebook.com/OurJontysJourney

-By Heidi Slade

Public Interest Journalism Fund cadet reporter