Kerbside recycling to resume in Selwyn

The Selwyn District Council's kerbside recycling processing partner EcoCentral Ltd had to pause operations because of the high risk of Covid-19 contamination for staff and the closure of overseas recycling facilities.
District council solid waste manager Andrew Boyd said recycling processing will return under alert level three but with some changes to the grades of plastic accepted.
“Because of changes in markets and upcoming changes in international regulations, we can now only accept plastic grades one, two and five.
"We are no longer able to accept mixed plastics three, four, six and seven in kerbside recycling. So, effective immediately, we are asking residents to put these plastics into the rubbish, These are typically small yogurt containers, sushi and biscuit trays," he said.
Grade 1 plastics are typically soft drink, water and juice bottles.
“We can’t stress enough the importance of people continuing to sort their recycling correctly to make sure there is no contamination in the bins when recycling processing restarts,"
There are a number of practical actions people can take to help make recycling successful, Mr Boyd said.
These include:
- Checking the plastic grades on containers before they go in the bin
- Rinsing or cleaning plastic before it goes in the bin
- Make sure there are no plastic bags or soft plastic wrappers in the your recycling
- Look at the products you buy. Try to buy products in one, two and five plastics and contact companies and ask them to consider alternative packaging.
- Consider a no circulars/no junk mail sticker on your letterbox. Junk mail makes up 50 per cent of the mixed paper that comes through kerbside recycling.
- Keep an eye on district council communications around recycling and we will advise you as soon as possible on any changes to recycling as we have done through the lockdown period.