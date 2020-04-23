Kerbside recycling to resume in Selwyn

Kerbside recycling will resume on Tuesday for Selwyn residents with some changes to what plastic grades are accepted.

Kerbside recycling in Selwyn will resume on Tuesday after being on hold for three weeks.

The Selwyn District Council's kerbside recycling processing partner EcoCentral Ltd had to pause operations because of the high risk of Covid-19 contamination for staff and the closure of overseas recycling facilities.

District council solid waste manager Andrew Boyd said recycling processing will return under alert level three but with some changes to the grades of plastic accepted.

“Because of changes in markets and upcoming changes in international regulations, we can now only accept plastic grades one, two and five.

"We are no longer able to accept mixed plastics three, four, six and seven in kerbside recycling. So, effective immediately, we are asking residents to put these plastics into the rubbish, These are typically small yogurt containers, sushi and biscuit trays," he said.

Grade 1 plastics are typically soft drink, water and juice bottles.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of people continuing to sort their recycling correctly to make sure there is no contamination in the bins when recycling processing restarts,"

There are a number of practical actions people can take to help make recycling successful, Mr Boyd said.

These include: