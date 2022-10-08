Saturday, 8 October 2022

Landslide win for Sam Broughton in Selwyn

    Sam Broughton. Photo: Supplied
    Sam Broughton has romped back into his role as Selwyn mayor after winning almost 11,000 more votes than his nearest rival.

    About 90 per cent of returned votes have been counted in the Selwyn District and some outcomes could still change after all votes are counted.

    However, Broughton has retained the mayoralty with 13,584 votes, followed by his nearest rival Calvin Payne on 2817. 

    The voter return was 38.17 per cent for the district (18,435 votes), excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

    Selwyn District Council results:

    MayoraltyVotes Received
    BROUGHTON, Sam13,584
    PAYNE, Calvin                                Know Payne - Know Gain2,817
    WOODS, Bill1,688
    INFORMAL6
    BLANK VOTING PAPERS342
    Malvern Ward (2 vacancies)Votes Received
    GLIDDON, Lydia                             Independent2,260
    MUGFORD, Bob                             Independent1,635
    GALLAGHER, Jenny1,444
    WILSHIRE, Samuel1,347
    SAMUEL, Samantha1,307
    CLEMENS, Andrea                          Independent579
    INFORMAL

    3

     

    Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies)

    Votes Received

    DEAN, Phil2,973
    REID, Nicole2,703
    MCINNES, Sophie2,102
    PRATAP, Moneel                            Your life is my life - Independent1,917
    PAYNE, Calvin                                Know Payne - Know Gain1,416
    STENHOUSE, Mel                           Independent1,338
    INFORMAL0

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS

    86

    Ellesmere Ward (2 vacancies)Votes Received
    EPIHA, Shane Ngapou O Te Hahi     Independent1,877
    MUNDT, Elizabeth                           Independent1,450
    ARCHER, Elle                                 Independent1,277
    INFORMAL1
    BLANK VOTING PAPERS103
    Springs Ward (3 vacancies)Votes Received
    LYALL, Malcolm3,944
    MILLER, Grant3,900
    HASSON, Debra                             Independent3,038
    COLLOTY, Dave                             Independent2,077
    INFORMAL0
    BLANK VOTING PAPERS222

    Malvern Community Board

    Tawera Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)Votes Received
    ELLIS, Sean457
    WOODS, Bill246
    FROST, Vicky143
    INFORMAL4
    BLANK VOTING PAPERS5

    Hawkins Subdivision (2 Vacancies)
    No election required. The following are elected

    MAY, Ken

    NU’U, Sharn

    West Melton Subdivision

    No election required. The following are elected

    PAYNE, Calvin  Know Payne, Know Gain

    RUSSEL, Bruce

     