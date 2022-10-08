Landslide win for Sam Broughton in Selwyn

Sam Broughton. Photo: Supplied

Sam Broughton has romped back into his role as Selwyn mayor after winning almost 11,000 more votes than his nearest rival.

About 90 per cent of returned votes have been counted in the Selwyn District and some outcomes could still change after all votes are counted.

However, Broughton has retained the mayoralty with 13,584 votes, followed by his nearest rival Calvin Payne on 2817.

The voter return was 38.17 per cent for the district (18,435 votes), excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Selwyn District Council results:

Mayoralty Votes Received BROUGHTON, Sam 13,584 PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 2,817 WOODS, Bill 1,688 INFORMAL 6 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 342

Malvern Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received GLIDDON, Lydia Independent 2,260 MUGFORD, Bob Independent 1,635 GALLAGHER, Jenny 1,444 WILSHIRE, Samuel 1,347 SAMUEL, Samantha 1,307 CLEMENS, Andrea Independent 579 INFORMAL 3 Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received DEAN, Phil 2,973 REID, Nicole 2,703 MCINNES, Sophie 2,102 PRATAP, Moneel Your life is my life - Independent 1,917 PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 1,416 STENHOUSE, Mel Independent 1,338 INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 86

Ellesmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received EPIHA, Shane Ngapou O Te Hahi Independent 1,877 MUNDT, Elizabeth Independent 1,450 ARCHER, Elle Independent 1,277 INFORMAL 1 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 103

Springs Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received LYALL, Malcolm 3,944 MILLER, Grant 3,900 HASSON, Debra Independent 3,038 COLLOTY, Dave Independent 2,077 INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 222

Malvern Community Board

Tawera Community Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received ELLIS, Sean 457 WOODS, Bill 246 FROST, Vicky 143 INFORMAL 4 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 5

Hawkins Subdivision (2 Vacancies)

No election required. The following are elected

MAY, Ken

NU’U, Sharn

West Melton Subdivision

No election required. The following are elected

PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne, Know Gain

RUSSEL, Bruce