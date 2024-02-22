At least one person injured after collision at Selwyn intersection

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rakaia Gorge Rd (State Highway 77) and Leaches Rd about 1.30pm. Photo: Google

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash at an intersection near Windwhistle in the Selwyn district.

Police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rakaia Gorge Rd (State Highway 77) and Leaches Rd about 1.30pm on Thursday.

At least one person has been injured.

The serious crash unit has been notified and diversions are being put in place.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH77 has been closed near Coleridge Rd since just before 2pm.

"Please delay your journey or avoid the area."

The crash scene between Woodend and School Rds has now been cleared. Photo: NZTA Waka Kotahi

Meanwhile, NZTA Waka Kotahi says an earlier crash on State Highway 1, between Woodend Rd and School Rd, in North Canterbury has been "cleared from the road and all lanes restored".

A section of SH1 was blocked for about 20 minutes following the crash at 1pm on Thursday.