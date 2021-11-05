Friday, 5 November 2021

Lincoln showpiece finally gets a tidy up

    The mowed area of Gerald St in Lincoln. Photo: Barry Clarke
    The overgrown showpiece in Lincoln's main street has finally had a tidy up.

    The Selwyn Times reported last week a nearby business owner was having to take matters into his own hands and mow the grass around the Llew Summers sculpture in Gerald St himself.

    He said the showpiece had become an eyesore because the Selwyn District Council and its contractors were not cutting the heavily weeded grassed area frequently enough.

    The business owner, who declined to be identified, said it was “disappointing” a lot of effort had gone into creating the space for displaying art only to have the area become overgrown.

    "It’s all weeds, you couldn’t really describe it as a lawn, they would have been better to throw some wild flowers on there, it would look better than it looks now," he said.

    What the grassed area looked like last week. Photo: Supplied
    The business owner said he had mowed the area himself at times due to the lack of maintenance.

    The space that the sculpture occupies is part of an area the district council purchased to enhance the main street.

