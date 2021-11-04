Lincoln showpiece: What 'an eyesore'

The Llew Summers sculpture on Gerald St, Lincoln, is struggling to be maintained. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Frustrated Lincoln residents are taking matters into their own hands to keep their main street’s showpiece looking good.

The grass around a Llew Summers sculpture on Gerald St has turned to weed and in recent weeks it has become an eyesore.

A business owner, who declined to be identified, said it was “disappointing” a lot of effort had gone into creating the central Lincoln space for displaying art only to have the area become overgrown.

"It’s all weeds, you couldn’t really describe it as a lawn, they would have been better to throw some wild flowers on there, it would look better than it looks now," he said.

The area had been mowed by the Selwyn District Council or its contractor “a couple of times” but not recently.

The business owner said he had mowed the area himself at times due to the lack of maintenance.

The space that the sculpture occupies is part of an area the district council purchased to enhance the main street.

A fast food shop had used the now demolished building.

Another business owner said the space had become an eyesore.

The grass that was originally planted had never taken off properly, he said.

Grant Miller.

Springs Ward district councillor Grant Miller said he had approached both council staff and its contractor to get something done.

"It’s a showpiece for Lincoln. It’s an eyesore," he said.

Miller said council staff and contractors were struggling to keep up with the work that needed doing.