Thursday, 4 November 2021

Lincoln showpiece: What 'an eyesore'

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    The Llew Summers sculpture on Gerald St, Lincoln, is struggling to be maintained. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The Llew Summers sculpture on Gerald St, Lincoln, is struggling to be maintained. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Frustrated Lincoln residents are taking matters into their own hands to keep their main street’s showpiece looking good.

    The grass around a Llew Summers sculpture on Gerald St has turned to weed and in recent weeks it has become an eyesore.

    A business owner, who declined to be identified, said it was “disappointing” a lot of effort had gone into creating the central Lincoln space for displaying art only to have the area become overgrown.

    "It’s all weeds, you couldn’t really describe it as a lawn, they would have been better to throw some wild flowers on there, it would look better than it looks now," he said.

    The area had been mowed by the Selwyn District Council or its contractor “a couple of times” but not recently. 

    The business owner said he had mowed the area himself at times due to the lack of maintenance.

    The space that the sculpture occupies is part of an area the district council purchased to enhance the main street.

    A fast food shop had used the now demolished building.

    Another business owner said the space had become an eyesore.

    The grass that was originally planted had never taken off properly, he said.

    Grant Miller.
    Grant Miller.
    Springs Ward district councillor Grant Miller said he had approached both council staff and its contractor to get something done.

    "It’s a showpiece for Lincoln. It’s an eyesore," he said.

    Miller said council staff and contractors were struggling to keep up with the work that needed doing.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter