Lincoln Xmas parade returns on Saturday

The Lincoln Christmas Parade returns on Saturday. Photo: Karen Casey

The Lincoln Christmas Parade and Market will make its long-awaited return this weekend after it was interrupted by Covid in 2021.

The event, which has been running for nearly 40 years, will be held on Saturday.

With larger than normal crowds expected, organisers say it will pay to get there early to browse the stalls for Christmas goodies.

It will likely be one of the busiest days of the year in Lincoln.

The market stalls will be set up early and will be in full swing by 9am along Gerald St from The Famous Grouse to The Laboratory.

The Lincoln Rotary Club and Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade will also be operating their usual raffles.

Photo: Karen Casey

The Lincoln Farmers and Craft Market will be in its normal location next to the library, spilling out onto the green behind.

The parade starts from the event centre at 10.20am.

The popular decorated bikes competition will take place as usual. Just turn up, no registration needed, children up to year 8, and carers are welcome.

Cyclists will meet under the oak tree next to the library. Be there by 9.45am for judging and prizes at 10am.

Riders can then join in the parade behind Father Christmas and his float.

After the parade from 11am-noon, Father Christmas will be in his grotto on the lawn outside Selwyn Printing at 13 Gerald St. Santa would love to see the children and hear what their wishes are for Christmas this year.

Santa will join the Lincoln Christmas Parade and Market on Saturday. He will also be available to take Christmas gift requests after the parade. Photos: Karen Casey

There will be street closures from 8am until noon, from the Edward St bridge to the Challenge service station. It will include West Belt and South Belt to the Lincoln High School entrance.

A traffic diversion will be in place from New World through Te Whariki onto Southfield Drive, and out at Edward St by Lincoln HQ. The bus will make the same diversion.

•For general inquiries email Brendan on brendanherries@googlemail.com

•For stall entries and info email Lee on lincolnxmas.stalls@gmail.com

•To register a float, email Terrance on lincoln.xmasfloats@gmail.com