Thursday, 13 May 2021

Man arrested in Christchurch over Rolleston St John burglary

    The damage at the ambulance station in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied
    Police investigating the vandalism of the Rolleston St John ambulance station have made an arrest.

    Last night police arrested a 21-year-old man in Christchurch, who had no fixed abode, and charged him with burglary.

    The community rooms at the station were vandalised on May 2.

    The trail of damage included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared into the carpet.

    Police yesterday appealed for help from members of the public. They released a photo of a suspect, taken from the security camera of a nearby premises.

    Vandals trashed the community rooms at an ambulance station in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied
