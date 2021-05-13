Man arrested in Christchurch over Rolleston St John burglary

The damage at the ambulance station in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied

Police investigating the vandalism of the Rolleston St John ambulance station have made an arrest.

Last night police arrested a 21-year-old man in Christchurch, who had no fixed abode, and charged him with burglary.

The community rooms at the station were vandalised on May 2.

The trail of damage included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared into the carpet.

Police yesterday appealed for help from members of the public. They released a photo of a suspect, taken from the security camera of a nearby premises.