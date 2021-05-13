Man arrested in Christchurch over Rolleston St John burglary

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Last night police arrested a 21-year-old man in Christchurch, who had no fixed abode, and charged him with burglary.
The community rooms at the station were vandalised on May 2.
The trail of damage included a smashed television, a pool of urine on the floor and food smeared into the carpet.
Police yesterday appealed for help from members of the public. They released a photo of a suspect, taken from the security camera of a nearby premises.