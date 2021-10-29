Friday, 29 October 2021

Man charged with receiving after spate of building site thefts

    Photo: File image
    A 50-year-old arrested in relation to a spate of thefts from building sites across the Selwyn district is on a 24-hour curfew as he awaits his next court appearance.

    Dion Rochford appeared in the Christchurch District Court, facing 18 charges for receiving.

    He was remanded to reappear on November 10.

    Rochford was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a Darfield address earlier this month, uncovering tens of thousands of dollars of allegedly stolen property, including doors, windows, appliances and tools.

    The items were allegedly stolen in a spate of more than 20 burglaries in the Yaldhurst, Rolleston, West Melton and Darfield areas.

    Police arrested Rochford on October 18, and held him in custody until his court appearance the next day.

    Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel said prior to the appearance police would be opposing bail. 

    However, the application was unsuccessful. Rochford has instead been remanded on bail to November 10, with conditions including a round-the-clock curfew at his home address.

     

     

