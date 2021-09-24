Friday, 24 September 2021

1.19 pm

Man dies after being trapped under fallen tree in Selwyn

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    A man has died after being trapped under a fallen tree in the Selwyn district.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Windwhistle Rd, between Rakaia Gorge and Washpen Rds, on Friday morning after a report that a person was trapped under a fallen tree in a paddock.

    The man died at the scene at about 11.30am, the spokesperson said.

    Windwhistle was experiencing northwesterly winds of between 22- 26km/h between 11am and 1pm, according to the MetService website.

    Police are making inquiries to determine what had occurred.

    The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene. St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance also attended.

     

