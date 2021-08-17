Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Man killed in collision with truck near Rolleston named

    The man killed in a collision between a van and a truck near Rolleston on Thursday has been named.

    He was John Barrett, 53, of Broomfield, Christchurch.

    Emergency services responded to the crash on Maddisons Rd about 4.50am.

    Police initially said one person had been critically injured, but an update later confirmed Barrett, who was driving the van, died at the scene.

    "The truck driver was uninjured and no one else was involved in the crash," police said.

    The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

    The truck involved was from Rolleston business A & K Cranes​​.

     

     

