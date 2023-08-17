Man killed by falling branch in Canterbury

A man has died after a branch fell on his head while he was trimming trees in Canterbury last night.

Emergency services were called to a rural property on Drain Rd, Leeston, about 6.30pm.

Two St John ambulances attended the incident. Police arrived to find a 60-year-old man had died.

The Herald understands the man was trimming trees in the dark during what has been described as adverse weather conditions.

While he was working, a branch landed on his head and killed him. The death has been referred to the coroner.

