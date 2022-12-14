Man killed in Lake Coleridge crash named

Police have named the man who died in a crash near Lake Coleridge in Canterbury on Friday night.

Christopher Andrew Scurfield, 22, of County Down, Northern Ireland, died at the scene of the crash on Harper Rd, about an hour inland of Christchurch.

Three other people were injured in the single-vehicle crash about 10.25pm.

The serious crash unit was investigating.

"Police extend their condolences to his family and friends," a spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."