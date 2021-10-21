Thursday, 21 October 2021

More than 50 dogs impounded in Canterbury district

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Selwyn District Council animal control officers impounded 51 dogs in the year to June 30.

    Forty-seven were returned to their owners and four were rehomed.

    Animal control team leader Steve Clarke told district councillors at a meeting the district council dealt with 1374 complaints and issued 488 infringement notices for a variety of offences throughout the year.

    The majority of the notices, 422, were for failing to register a dog.

    Thirty were for failing to implant a microchip, 23 were for failing to comply with any authorised bylaw.

    The district had 86 dogs classified as menacing and 11 dogs classified as dangerous at the end of the reporting period.

    Of 1374 complaints, 89 were for dog attacks, 59 for rushing/aggressive dogs, 248 for barking, and 479 for dogs wandering or needing to be picked up.

    McHughs Forest Park in Darfield had recently been added to the Rolleston and Leeston Dog Parks.

    “The council reserves and domains are a popular option for those not wishing to use the dog parks,” Clarke said.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter