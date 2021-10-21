More than 50 dogs impounded in Canterbury district

Photo: Getty Images

Selwyn District Council animal control officers impounded 51 dogs in the year to June 30.

Forty-seven were returned to their owners and four were rehomed.

Animal control team leader Steve Clarke told district councillors at a meeting the district council dealt with 1374 complaints and issued 488 infringement notices for a variety of offences throughout the year.

The majority of the notices, 422, were for failing to register a dog.

Thirty were for failing to implant a microchip, 23 were for failing to comply with any authorised bylaw.

The district had 86 dogs classified as menacing and 11 dogs classified as dangerous at the end of the reporting period.

Of 1374 complaints, 89 were for dog attacks, 59 for rushing/aggressive dogs, 248 for barking, and 479 for dogs wandering or needing to be picked up.

McHughs Forest Park in Darfield had recently been added to the Rolleston and Leeston Dog Parks.

“The council reserves and domains are a popular option for those not wishing to use the dog parks,” Clarke said.