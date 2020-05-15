Most Selwyn facilities and services open

Most Selwyn District Council services and facilities are open now but with some restrictions.

The district council’s Rolleston offices, including AA services, have reopened and resume normal business hours, Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm.

Selwyn libraries have also reopened from today – initially with reduced hours.

Darfield and Leeston Library and Service Centre will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, while Lincoln Library and Service Centre and Rolleston Library will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Sunday.

Most library programmes will not be operating, but online programmes and e-resources will continue to be available.

The Selwyn Aquatic Centre reopens today for adult lane swimming and aqua jogging with reduced hours.

The pool is open from 6am to 9pm Thursday and Friday and 8am to 8pm Saturday and Sunday.

From next Monday, programmes will be extended to include modified aqua fitness and higher-level Learn to Swim programmes, and squad swimming.

Community and recreation centres have reopened with reduced hours, and fitness programmes will resume gradually from Monday.

Parks, reserves, playgrounds and sports areas such as skate parks and tennis courts are available for use, but users are reminded to ensure they practice safe distancing.

The Foster Park Playground and Rolleston Skate Park will remain closed until at least 25 May because of public health requirements.

The limits on gathering numbers, along with requirements for contact tracing and cleaning, mean it is not possible to open these facilities at present.

People using playground equipment are encouraged to wash or sanitise their hands before and after use.

Building consents processing and building inspections will resume as normal.

The animal control team will also be holding microchipping clinics in Alert level 2 under a booking system.

People with a dog registered with the district council can book for an appointment to have it microchipped for free in Rolleston by visiting selwyn.govt.nz/bookmcclinic and book a time slot.

Customers planning to visit the offices or service centres are asked to note the following health and safety requirements:

Numbers of people entering the building may be limited – this is to help manage safe distancing All visitors must sign-in on entry for contact tracing purposes

Customers are also asked to consider delaying their visit to the district council offices for a few days, especially for non-urgent enquiries, while staff settle into new systems and routines.