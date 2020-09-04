Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

Photo: File

A man has been seriously injured after a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Christchurch.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shands and Hamptons Rds, Prebbleton, about 10.45am on Friday.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the man has been transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

A crew from the Wigram Fire Station assisted St John and police at the crash scene.

The injured man is understood to be the motorcyclist.

The intersection was not closed as a result of the crash.

Meanwhile, another crash between a motorcycle and a truck happened at the intersection of Canterbury and London Sts in Lyttelton about 7.20am. A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries in this crash.