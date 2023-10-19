Motorists won't obey lower speed limits in some areas

PHOTO: SDC

Blanket slower speeds in urban areas are unlikely to go ahead because the Selwyn District Council believes motorists wouldn’t adhere to them.

Nicole Reid.

Rolleston Ward councillors Nicole Reid and Sophie McInnes called for more streets in urban parts of the district to be dropped from 50km/h to 40km/h during a discussion on the draft Speed Management Plan.

The plan, which is part of new Waka Kotahi NZTA rules, is now out for public consultation.

It would see the town centres in Lincoln, Leeston and Southbridge dropped to 30km/h, and some rural roads dropped to 80km/h or 60km/h.

During a district council discussion on the plan, Reid said lower speed limits are needed if children are going to be able to safely walk and bike to school.

Sophie McInnes.

McInnes was disappointed that enforcement was cited as a reason for not lowering urban speeds.

“I find it a wee bit sad in a way that the main reason for not having slow neighbourhoods is that we’re worried about enforcement rather than because we are worried about people being safe,” she said.

But district council road safety manager Mike Patterson said driver compliance was considered in the decision to not make widespread urban changes.

Patterson said the district council is not in a position to put in more infrastructure to lower speeds. And police would not be in a position to provide more help with driver compliance using tools such as speed cameras.

Rolleston Ward councillor Phil Dean, who was in the police for 25 years, including a stint as Canterbury road policing manager, was supportive of the plan but did not speak about urban limit changes.

Phil Dean.

“As the person who has been out there scraping up the people, there is nothing that we can do for people on our roads (that is) better than reducing the speed,” Dean said.

“I remind myself that the four pillars of safety on our roads is the cars, speed, road and drivers, two of those – road and speed – fall under council or Waka Kotahi’s space.”

Patterson said areas where the council has suggested lowering the speed below the safe and appropriate level were identified because they are either urban areas that have not been added to the Waka Kothai database or because of an intersection.

The draft Speed Management Plan consultation will run until November 10 and will then go to Waka Kotahi for approval. The council hopes some of the school speed limits can be changed over the summer break before schools start back next year.