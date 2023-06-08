Netball and bar team up to take on breast cancer

Issies netball team players Margaret Williamson (left), Karen Dickie, Heather McCorkindale, Raquel Wilson, Sandy Devries, Jayne Griffiths, Michelle Thorburn and Sue Hadfield raised $3650 for breast cancer. Photo: Supplied

Age is no barrier for Issies Girls, Lincoln netballers who turn up every Saturday to play the sport they love.

And recently they took on another challenge, a fundraising venture for breast cancer.

Issies Girls teamed up with the popular bar and restaurant Lincoln HQ, selling 100 tickets for the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

Said team member Jayne Griffiths: “Throughout the lead-up to the event we gathered prizes from many sponsors, both local and not so local, and on the day had a table laden with food for sale, raffles and a couple of silent auctions.

“With breast cancer affecting many within our own community, it was great to see it so well supported.”

The event raised $3650 for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We’re a fun loving group women who turn up every Saturday rain or shine to play netball. With our ages ranging from 50s up to 70s, we are often beaten but never shy,” said Griffiths.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Chrystal Boyne (part owner of the HQ) and her team and to all of our sponsors and guests for making this event so successful.

“We hope to do it all again next year!”