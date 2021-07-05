New two-lane roundabouts on track in Prebbleton

Work is under way at the intersection of Springs and Marshs Rds. Photo: Supplied​

Construction of the new Prebbleton roundabouts is moving into the next phase as work on the redesigned roads begins.

Isaac Construction began work in March to build the two-lane roundabouts and other road works needed at the Springs Rd/Marshs Rd and Shands Rd/Blakes Rd intersections.

Work has been progressing steadily, with all the major earth works, such as installing underground power and other services, now completed at Shands Rd/Blakes Rd, a Selwyn District Council spokesperson said.

The building of the new, wider road and lane layout with additional lanes, including a separate cycle lane, has begun.

In spite of delays from the recent rain, the roundabout currently remains on track to be completed by the end of July.

Separate to this work, Christchurch City Council has begun road works on Shands Rd east of the Christchurch Southern Motorway with Shands Rd now one-way going east along this section of the motorway.

A detour is in place for traffic travelling west towards Selwyn.

Christchurch City Council expects the one-way system to be in place until September 15.

For the Springs Rd/Marshs Rd roundabout the majority of the earthworks have been completed.

The remainder are expected to be completed in the next few weeks, with the new road layout expected to begin in July.

The roundabouts are expected to cost $9.7 million, with Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency funding covering 75 per cent of the cost.

The district council will cover the remaining cost for the Shands Rd/Blakes Rd intersection, while the balance for the Springs Rd/Marshs Rd intersection will be split between the district council and the Christchurch City Council.