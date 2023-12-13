Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Updated 4.22 pm

One dead after crash in Darfield

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    A person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Darfield today.

    Emergency services were called to Deans Rd about 12.50pm.

    Police initially said a person had been seriously injured but in an update about 4.20pm they confirmed a person had died at the scene.

    The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Blair Walkin said two crews responded just before 1pm.

    “Crews from Coalgate, Kirwee attended the incident and assisted on scene with Police and St John."

    An investigation is under way.

