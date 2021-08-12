One dead after truck and van collide near Rolleston

One person has died after a truck and van collided near Rolleston.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Maddisons Rd about 4.50am on Thursday.

Police confirmed this morning that one person had died at the scene following the crash.

"The van driver sadly died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

The truck driver was uninjured and no one else was involved in the crash.

The road remains closed and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash continues.

"Diversions are in place at Hoskyns Road and Weedons Ross Road, and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

The serious crash unit has been advised, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two crews from Wigram and Rolleston stations attended the crash.

Both crews had left the scene.