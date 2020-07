A person has reportedly died and another has been seriously injured in a two-car crash near Christchurch.

The crash happened at the intersection of Selwyn Rd and Springston-Rolleston Rd just after 8am on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said: "We are currently taking one person to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries."

He referred all other inquiries to police.

A rescue helicopter was at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the intersection.