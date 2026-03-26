One person charged after fight in Canterbury kindergarten car park

The Educare Lincoln Village car park on Robert St. Photo: Google

A 36-year-old man has been charged with assault after a person was critically injured in a Lincoln kindergarten car park.

Police said they responded to a report that multiple people were fighting in the Robert St car park late on Wednesday night.

Detective James Loh said the assault occurred about 11.40pm.

The Press reported it understands multiple men with at least one weapon were fighting in the Educare Lincoln Village car park.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance was sent to the Robert St address shortly before midnight.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Loh said a 36-year-old man has been charged with assault.

The man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

The Press reported the injured person received wounds consistent with a stabbing.

-With RNZ