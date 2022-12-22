Person airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Selwyn district

At least one patient has been airlifted to hospital following a serious car crash in rural Canterbury this morning.

Another patient has also been treated after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd, in Selwyn, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash at roughly 5.30am on Thursday.

Earlier this morning they said there were serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Simon Lyford said crews from Springfield and Sheffield responded to the crash.

The incident involved one car.

He said an ambulance also attended and treated two patients.

One of them was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Lyford said the crash took place at the top of Porters Pass, just before Lake Lyndon.

The road in question has been reduced to one lane. Lyford said police are currently managing traffic.

“There (are) no real detours, so they’ll be trying to open the road back up as quickly as possible”

-By Nathan Morton and Star News