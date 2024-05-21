Person critically injured in Kirwee crash

At least one person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a serious crash in Canterbury.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Wards Rd, Kirwee, about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash happened between Aylesbury and Highfield Rds.

"At least one person has received critical injuries and will be airlifted to hospital."

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the lower Burnham and West Melton stations are at the scene.

A Fenz spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald there may be people trapped in the vehicles.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance and a rapid response unit were also called to the crash.

The crash scene is currently blocked off and the serious crash unit has been notified.