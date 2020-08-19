Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Person dies after three-car crash

    A person who was critically injured in a crash in Prebbleton on Tuesday has died.

    Two others were seriously injured in the three-car crash at the intersection of Birchs and Robinsons Rds about 3.40pm.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire crews attended.

    All three people who were injured were taken to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

    Police will release more information later.

     

