Person dies after three-car crash

A person who was critically injured in a crash in Prebbleton on Tuesday has died.
Two others were seriously injured in the three-car crash at the intersection of Birchs and Robinsons Rds about 3.40pm.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire crews attended.
All three people who were injured were taken to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesman said.
Police will release more information later.