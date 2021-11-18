Thursday, 18 November 2021

Person seriously injured after crash near Lincoln

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    A person was trapped in a vehicle after crashing into a tree near Lincoln this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash at the Springs and Boundary Rds intersection about 10am on Thursday.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said specialist equipment was used to to free the person from the vehicle.

    The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

    The crash scene has been cleared and the road is open. 

     

