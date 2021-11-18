Person seriously injured after crash near Lincoln

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person was trapped in a vehicle after crashing into a tree near Lincoln this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash at the Springs and Boundary Rds intersection about 10am on Thursday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said specialist equipment was used to to free the person from the vehicle.
The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.
The crash scene has been cleared and the road is open.