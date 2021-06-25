Person trapped after crash at motorsport park

A person has been critically injured after crashing into a wall on Friday at a Christchurch motorsport park.

Firefighters were called to Mike Pero Motorsport Park on Hasketts Rd about 11.30am to free a driver who was trapped after the crash.

The crash is understood to have involved a race car.

The vehicle hit a wall at the speedway and crews worked to extract the person, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

Motorsport park general manager Mark Wederell told the NZ Herald the vehicle was participating in a test day.

Test days are regular events that are held to check race vehicles.

Fire crews from the Wigram and Ilam stations attended and the trapped driver was freed by noon.

A St John spokesperson said the driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.