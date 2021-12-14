Police investigate Lincoln takeaway shop burglary

Police are appealing for help to find a person they believe can help them with inquiries into the burglary of a Lincoln takeaway shop last week.

The burglary took place at the takeaway shop on Gerald St between 9.30am on Wednesday, December 8, and 10.30am on Thursday, December 9.

Anyone with information should email ian.mckinney@police.govt.nz or phone 105, quoting file number 211209/3211, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.