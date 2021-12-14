Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Police investigate Lincoln takeaway shop burglary

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn
    Do you recognise this man? Photos: NZ Police
    Do you recognise this man? Photos: NZ Police

    Police are appealing for help to find a person they believe can help them with inquiries into the burglary of a Lincoln takeaway shop last week. 

    The burglary took place at the takeaway shop on Gerald St between 9.30am on Wednesday, December 8, and 10.30am on Thursday, December 9. 

    Anyone with information should email ian.mckinney@police.govt.nz or phone 105, quoting file number 211209/3211, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter