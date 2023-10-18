Police respond to crash involving train in Canterbury

Police have responded to "a collision between a person and a freight train" at a level crossing in Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit has been called to the incident on Mathias St, Darfield, near State Highway 73, which was reported about 7.15am.

Said a KiwiRail spokesperson: "There was a collision between a person and a freight train at a level crossing near Darfield, on the midland line.

"The level crossing has warning lights and bells.

"The loaded train was travelling from Darfield to Christchurch. Emergency services are at the scene.

"The rail line is currently closed so this morning’s TranzAlpine service from Christchurch to Greymouth has been replaced by buses.”

SH73 and Mathias St are blocked and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays and take the alternate route.

It comes after a train collided with a stolen car on Lincoln Rd in Addington on Tuesday morning.

Police are making inquiries into the early morning collision between the stolen Toyota Prius and the train passing through the crossing.

The Prius was driven by what the Herald understands were “a couple of teens”. They had been fleeing police before it was struck by the train.

It’s understood a youth was driving through the level crossing when the car was struck, causing severe damage.