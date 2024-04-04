Power cut to 1100 properties in Selwyn district

Photo: File image

Orion is investigating the cause of a power outage affecting more than 1100 customers in the Selwyn district this morning.

The company's website said the cause of the outage, which has mainly impacted properties in West Melton, is under investigation.

The affected streets include: Ashton Rise, Barewood Grove, Barnsley Cres, Bells Rd, Brampton Dr, Brinsworth Ave, Calders Rd, Coopworth Mews, Corriedale Ln, Coutts Lane, Dalton Way, Dorothys Way, Elizabeth Allen Dr, Fairmont Rise, Firsby Dr, Glenfinnan Pl, Halkett Rd, Iris Taylor Ave, Jacks Dr, Jacqueline Dr, Kingsdowne Dr, Kirrin Ln, Laird Pl, Lancashire Ln, Leonie Ln, Litten Ln, Lynley Dr, Mckays Rd, Melton Grange Rd, Old West Coast Rd, Polwarth Ln, Preston Ave, Range Rd, Raymond Pl, Retford Common, Ridgeland Way, Rossington Dr, Rotherham Dr, Royston Common, Shepherd Ave, Shona Ln, Silver Peaks Dr, Simms Ln, Snowlea Pl, Stackhouse Rd, Texel Crescent, Weedons Ross Rd, West Coast Rd, West Melton Rd, Westmere Mews, Westview Cres, Wilfield Dr.

As of 10.30am on Thursday, 229 customers had power restored.