Rates loophole costing millions

New ​builds​ only ​get ​charged ​rates ​on ​land ​until ​a ​financial ​year ​starts ​on ​July​ 1.​ PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon wants a law change which could boost the district council’s coffers up to $6.37 million.

​Lydia​ Gliddon​.

Gliddon has written to Local Government Minister Simon Watts asking for new builds to be charged full rates once they get a code of compliance rather than waiting for a new financial year.

Currently, when a code of compliance is issued after July 1, the property continues to be rated as bare land for the remainder of the financial year, even if it is being lived in.

“This means that properties utilising council services and generating demand for those services and infrastructure are, for a time, not contributing equitably to the costs,” Gliddon said in the letter to Watts.

The change would apply to completed homes which have not been sold, such as where a building company builds a house to on-sell. In that case it would fall to whoever owned the land.

“Those costs are therefore carried by the wider rating base.”

Gliddon said estimates show for the 2026/27 financial year, if the change was implemented, it could bring $3.75-6.37m in extra rates revenue. To make the change, it would require an amendment to the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002.

Watts was open to the change if the Government was re-elected.

“I appreciate Mayor Lydia Gliddon raising this issue with me, particularly given the impact it may have on rates,” he told Selwyn Times.

“There is limited time and capacity before the election to properly consider the policy implications and progress the necessary legislative work.

“I am open to considering this issue in the next term and discussing this with councils.”

Gliddon told Selwyn Times people benefiting from the loophole were simply operating within the legislation.

“I would frame it as an equity issue rather than pointing fingers at individual homeowners. Our concern is that the law doesn’t align particularly well with the reality of fast-growing districts like Selwyn.”

Building consent numbers show the council is processing a record number of consents, with 2074 issued in the 12 months to March, a 47.8% increase on the previous 12 months (1403).

From July 1 last year until late June, the council has issued about 1200 code of compliance certificates.