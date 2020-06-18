Record number of build consents

The Selwyn District Council has been receiving record numbers of building consent applications since the lockdown ended.

The district council was receiving an average of around 220 new building consents a month prior to Covid-19.

After the lockdown ended, they received 258 applications in May and are on track to reach that number again this month.

District council building manager Vanessa Mitchell says the consent team has also gone from carrying out 1400 building inspections a month to about 1600 inspections in May,

"That is around 80 a day and it’s been getting busier in June, with the numbers looking like they could top 1800 inspections by the end of the month."

Over 60 per cent of all applications have been for new buildings, she says.

The district council continued to receive and process consents through all alert levels with digital and some on-site inspections able to take place for the start of Level 3.

The team has cleared all its consents from the lockdown and had been supported by staff from Napier City Council but the level of demand means some consent processing times may be slower than usual, Mrs Mitchell says.

“We’ve been able at this stage to keep to our commitment of a 48 hour turnaround from booking to us carrying out inspections. We’re doing our best to keep up, but people may see some slippage in the timeframes.