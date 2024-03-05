Relay for Life more than a fundraiser

The Selwyn Relay for Life raises thousands for people living with cancer each year. Photo: Supplied

Registrations are open for the Selwyn Relay For Life, an event that raises thousands of dollars for cancer sufferers each year.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton and Selwyn Relay for Life chair George Inwood. Photo: Supplied

Committee chair George Inwood, who is a teacher at Rolleston College, has taken over the reins from his father-in-law, Duncan Sole, who has chaired the event committee for the previous decade.

Inwood said he is committed to continuing the family legacy of serving the Selwyn community through Relay For Life.

Although this is his first year as chair, Inwood is a previous committee member so has a good understanding of the event.

"Thanks to the hard work Duncan has put in over the years, the event is in really good shape and it’s easier to pick up the reins and just continue the good work," Inwood said.

Relay For Life has been running in Selwyn since 2011.

Inwood said the event is fulfilling for participants raising money for cancer victims.

"You have to be there to understand how powerful, how fulfilling it is to be part of something like this.

"When you see those affected by cancer do their celebration lap and the candle-light remembrance for those who have passed, it reminds you of what it’s all about, the purpose of why we’re here."

As a teacher, Inwood is particularly driven to set a positive example for his students.

"I’d like the students and anyone involved, really, to understand the impact they can make on the lives of others when they support a cause this way.

"It’s a chance for our students to show leadership and understand how rewarding it is to be part of something bigger.

"Relay For Life is not just a fundraiser, it’s a symbol of unity and hope."

The committee is aiming to raise $50,000.

Inwood said while the fundraising is important, they are also focused on providing an opportunity for the community to come together and understand more about what it means to be on a cancer journey and do something positive for their neighbours in need.

Inwood’s mother-in-law Penelope and wife Scarlett will bring their expertise as fitness instructors to lead the pre-event warm-up routine, while his mother Tracey will run an on-site coffee cart.