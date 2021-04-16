'Restoration project': Old Canterbury St John ambulance building up for grabs

The old St John ambulance station in Darfield could be given away to an organisation that will repair it. Photo: Supplied

St John wants to give away its earthquake-damaged former ambulance station at Darfield.

It is seeking a community group or organisation to take over ownership and restore the building, which is listed as a heritage building in Selwyn District Council’s proposed District Plan.

The former station, at the corner of Currie St and North Tce, has been closed for 10 years following the earthquakes.

St John now operates from a new station on Bray St, which it built after the quakes through insurance proceeds and fundraising.

The old station was built in 1912 and is located on a reserve that was gazetted to the St John Ambulance Association in 1969 for use as ambulance headquarters.

St John Selwyn area committee chairwoman Ann Shepherd said earthquake damage to the building was substantial and it needs extensive repairs.

"St John is not in a position to afford such renovation work," she said.

"Its requirements have changed, and it needs to divest itself of this building and land.

“It is looking to work with a community-focused group or individual, interested in taking on a restoration project.

"As an organisation we are happy to discuss transferring ownership of the building (free of charge) to a group or individual."

Interested community groups or members of the community can phone Shepherd on 318 4774 or 027 226 2936.

District council strategy and policy team leader Robert Love said the building was suggested for inclusion in the proposed District Plan by a member of the public at a drop-in day in 2018.

"It was included in the heritage listings after a formal assessment and with no objections from the owner," Love said.