Road snowfall warning for Arthur's Pass

Snow is expected to fall on many of the South Island's mountain passes overnight. File photo

A raft of road snowfall warnings have been issued for South Island alpine routes, including Arthur's Pass.

MetService issued the advisory yesterday, saying the southwesterly wind will push a cooler airmass across the country, resulting in snow on some higher roads.

Arthur's Pass may get 2cm to 3cm of snow, while Southland's Milford Road is forecast to get up 12cm and other passes will be affected by snow showers for a time on Friday.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

From 4am on Friday:

Snow showers may affect the road near the summit for a time early in the morning, and 2cm to 3cm of snow may accumulate.

Milford Road (SH94)

From 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday:

Snow is expected to affect the road above about 500 metres overnight and in the morning. Expect 8cm to 12cm to accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts down to about 500 metres.

Crown Range Road

(linking Queenstown and Wanaka)

From 11pm on Thursday until 11am on Friday:

Snow showers expected to affect the road above about 700 metres overnight and again during Friday morning. 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate at times.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

From 2am to 3pm on Friday:

Snow showers may affect the road above about 700 metres before dawn and again late morning and early afternoon. 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate at times.

Haast Pass (SH6)

From 3am to 7am on Friday:

Snow showers may affect the summit of the road early in the morning and 1 cm of snow may accumulate.