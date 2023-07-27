Rolleston station staffing: Police delay releasing documents

Photo: Supplied

Police chiefs have delayed releasing documents relating to the Rolleston police station's 24/7 model.

The Selwyn Times sought reports, business plans, surveys and studies undertaken by police or done for police in an Official Information Act request on May 23.

Government departments have 20 working days to respond to an OIA request or exercise an extension.

Police had until June 21 to respond. At the end of the deadline day they said they would be asking for an extension, citing “consultations necessary” to make a decision on how to respond to the request could not be made within the original 20 days.

Following the extension, police had until July 19 to respond, but they missed the deadline.

When asked by the Selwyn Times why they had not responded, police said they were still consulting and were “unable to provide a date for our (police) response.”

The trial of the 24/7 model started on May 1 and was designed to bring more coverage for the whole district based from Rolleston, Selwyn’s central police station. That would be achieved using public safety teams consisting of a sergeant and four constables.

But it came at the expense of local station officers. To make up the numbers, two officers from Lincoln, one from Leeston and five from the city moved to the Rolleston station.

The New Zealand Police Association, the police officers’ union, has also asked for the business case behind the move to be released.

NZPA president Chris Cahill said the association had asked for the business case to gain an understanding of why the 24/7 model was taken on, including “the motivations, the benefits” and how they believe the other areas like Lincoln and Leeston will be managed.

Cahill said Canterbury district commander Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper, and Selwyn police chief Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker, are likely the people involved in consultation.

“Our understanding is that it is a trial to December and then it stops, then it has to be fully assessed,” Cahill said.

He said one of the issues is police are trying to do more with not enough staff.

In May, Walker would not answer specific questions around staffing levels, both in rural stations and in the public safety teams based at Rolleston.

The Selwyn Times has complained to the Ombudsman about the delay in the police response.