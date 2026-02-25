A school of two halves: College in limbo due to funding hurdle

Ellesmere College principal Antony French is disappointed he may have to use ageing classrooms after work on the school's rebuild stalled. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

“A complete breakdown in common sense.”

That is how Ellesmere College principal Antony French is describing the Ministry of Education’s delay in funding the next stage of the college’s $55 million rebuild.

Construction of the first three learning hubs, along with an auditorium and a creativity and innovation hub, is expected to be completed in the coming months. The full rebuild was originally planned to finish in about 2028.

But French said the remainder of the school, which includes a gymnasium, library and admin and learning support block, has “stalled” while waiting for the final stage to gain funding approval.

He had heard rumours of a possible slowdown late last year, and his fears were confirmed after a meeting with ministry officials last week.

“Redevelopment, disappointingly, has stalled,” French said.

But the Ministry of Education and Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg rejected the idea the project had “stalled”.

It has been almost seven years since the then-Labour government announced the rebuild in 2019 at a cost of $30m.

The current Government reaffirmed its commitment in 2024, with the cost rising to $55m, and the project broken into stages with work starting in late 2024.

Although French said ministry officials had given him “assurances” the rebuild will continue, he said he was given no timeline.

“Despite their assurances that they still want us to be redeveloped, it was pretty obvious we are not part of the priority list.

“At best, it could be a couple of years, but realistically, we could be looking at five years or longer,” he said.

Ellesmere College's planned $55m rebuild. Photo: Ellesmere College

Grigg and Ministry of Education regional property operations general manager Gary Anaru said the project was only waiting on funding approval for the final stage.

Nicola Grigg.

Said Grigg: “Any suggestion that the project has stalled or that earlier commitments have been broken is incorrect.”

French was told a business case for the next stage was likely to be assessed in May and could possibly go to Cabinet in July.

He said the ministry officials he met with were “not confident” it would get approval this year, and only slightly more confident about funding next year. After that, the project may require redesigning and reconsenting.

French said he was not concerned about the rebuild being staged, but he expected the stages to follow consecutively.

Grigg said the Government was committed to delivering the current stage.

“The remaining stages of the planned redevelopment, replacing the gym, administration block and whare, are designed and consented but are yet to be budgeted for.

“Due to the scope of the redevelopment of Ellesmere College, every stage of funding has to go through Cabinet,” she said.

Anaru said the next stage is progressing through the standard government capital investment process that applies to all major school redevelopments.

“The final stage requires new funding and is moving through the normal business‑case and Cabinet‑approval pathway. A decision is expected by the start of the new financial year in July,” he said.

In the meantime, French said the ministry has instructed the school to use its maintenance budget to keep its existing classrooms – many more than 50 years old – functional.

“We are going to have to spend that on buildings that leak and are cold.

“They are trying to renovate something that is beyond fixing. That’s not cool,” he said.

Gary Anaru.

Anaru countered that spending on maintenance was not a “waste of money”.

“These buildings remain in use, and maintenance is essential to keep students and staff safe, warm and dry until their replacement facilities are built,” he said.

French said last year, for example, the school spent about $3000 fixing a blocked toilet after one of its ageing clay pipes collapsed.

Alongside ongoing maintenance, the school also has to spend more to keep the new and old buildings connected through fire alarm and internet systems.

At the same time, the college is also dealing with high enrolment growth. French said they started this year with 512 students and are already up to 588.

He also expressed concerns that having the school split in two could increase the stigma for students accessing learning support or counselling services.

The college also gave up much of its green space to accommodate the rebuild. That space was meant to be returned once the old classrooms were demolished, but with the buildings now set to remain longer than planned, that too is uncertain.

