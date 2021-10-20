Selwyn among first to exceed 90% vaccine rate

A pop-up vaccination clinic at Rolleston. Photo: Supplied

The Selwyn district is one of the first areas in New Zealand to get 90 per cent of its population jabbed with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, Queenstown (94.8 per cent), Wellington (92.9 per cent), Selwyn (92.9 per cent) and Dunedin (91.7 per cent) had all achieved the target.

Auckland is sitting just shy of that with 88.5 per cent, while Christchurch is on 87.1 per cent.

Super Saturday appears to have had a big effect in Ashburton. It had one of the lowest vaccination rates throughout the rollout, but jumped from 76 per cent with one dose last Thursday, to 85.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Last month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said having 90 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated could eliminate any need for further tough stay-at-home orders and restrictions.

Dunedin just needs another 13.1 per cent of residents to have their second dose to reach 90 per cent full vaccination.

-NZ Herald