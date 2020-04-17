Selwyn Chief Executive reappointed for three more years

David Ward

The Selwyn District Council's chief executive David Ward has been reappointed for three more years.

The appointment was confirmed by the district council on Wednesday after a three-month independent recruitment process, which saw more than 70 candidates apply for the role, from New Zealand and overseas.

Mr Ward was appointed in 2013. His current contract was extended in 2017, and expires at the end of June. The new contract concludes on June 30, 2023.

Mr Ward says he was delighted to be reappointed and thanks the district council for showing faith in his leadership.

“I am looking forward to maintaining the strong momentum of the last few years, as we look ahead to delivering a wide range of projects for the Selwyn community."

“The council will have a key role to play in the district’s recovery over the coming months and I’m pleased we’re in a very sound position to lead and support that process," he said.

Mr Ward has volunteered a 15 per cent pay cut for the next 12 months as the district's recovery programme is formed and implemented.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says the district council was impressed with the quality of candidates and thanks them for applying.

“We have confidence in David and like the continuity that this appointment brings – especially as we move into a period of uncertainty with the district facing a long-term process of community and economic recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 which will require the council to work and act in new ways.

The recruitment was managed by independent firm Brannigans.

Under the Local Government Act, councils must appoint a chief executive for up to five years, with the option to extend that contract for a further two years.

Once this period has ended the position must be re-advertised.