Selwyn, Christchurch city on super city collision course

The Selwyn District Council office in Rolleston. Photo: File image

A potential super city in Canterbury has put the Selwyn district and Christchurch city councils on a collision course.

“For me it says to bring Auckland to Canterbury,” Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said.

It comes after a Christchurch City Council submission to the Future for Local Government Panel included the idea of the city council becoming a unitary authority.

A unitary authority would have the power and responsibility of a regional council.

There are currently six in New Zealand – Auckland, Gisborne, Nelson, Marlborough, Tasman and the Chatham Islands.

Sam Broughton. Photo: File image

The city council submission stated: “Our strong preference is for a unitary council model with the flexibility to be adapted to local needs and preferences.”

Calls for a super city have grown as more people opt to live outside of the city but continue to use Christchurch ratepayer-funded facilities, such as the planned multi-use arena Te Kaha.

The Selwyn District Council put its own submission forward but does not bring up the super city. It instead focused on ensuring “grassroots” communities are heard.

The Selwyn submission stated: “SDC (district council) maintains its view that local councils are still the core ingredient in making local decisions and ensuring local voices are heard and supported.”

Broughton warned these voices may get lost in a bigger organisation.

“Our priority for the Selwyn district is to hear more local voices,” Broughton said.

He said the councils work together on issues like the urban growth partnership for greater Christchurch.

“There is a lot more we could do together.”

Broughton said a super city would get complex when you look at the current boundaries and what areas would be included.

“Would you include the whole of Canterbury or just parts? You have to pick some lines.”

The Future for Local Government panel is due to report back its findings to the Government next year.

-By Daniel Alvey