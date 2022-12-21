Selwyn district councillors get more than $10k pay rise

The Selwyn District Council offices. Photo: File image

Selwyn district councillors will now be paid $54,453 per annum, up from $44,039 last term, while Deputy Mayor Malcolm Lyall will get $65,344, up from $52,842 last term.

District councillors confirmed an equal split of the pool of funds from the Remuneration Authority between councillors, with the higher rate for the deputy mayor reflecting the increased responsibilities of that role.

It comes after Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton had his annual salary bumped up to $146,861 from the $138,411 he received last term.

Malcolm Lyall. Photo: Facebook

The Remuneration Authority sets the pay for elected members in New Zealand each year.

For councils, it does this by providing each one with a pool of funds to divide up between members as it suits each council’s situation.

The pool of funds and remuneration figures take into account the size of the governance role and average time required by an elected member on a council of that size, and a general comparison with Parliamentary salaries.

The Selwyn District Council has 10 councillors this term after a representation review reduced the number from 11.