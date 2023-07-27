Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton voted in as LGNZ president

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton has been voted in as the new president of Local Government New Zealand.

Seventy-five member councils from across the country voted Broughton in for a three-year term at the LGNZ AGM in Christchurch yesterday. Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry was voted in as vice president.

“I’d like to acknowledge Stuart Crosby who retired after serving LGNZ as President for the last three years. We thank him for his leadership during a politically charged and disruptive time in local government’s history,” Broughton said.

Sam Broughton. Photo: Supplied

The independent panel’s final report into the Future for Local Government, released in June, had 17 key recommendations, highlighting the need for broad system changes that go to the heart of the relevance and sustainability of local government and local democracy.

Said Broughton: “The conscious decision by councils to develop a consensus position or consensus positions shows that local government wants to take ownership of its own future.

“We all know that there are a wide range of views in local government, that reflect the unique needs of individual communities.

“That’s why it’s a huge step in the right direction for councils to agree to getting behind a collective, negotiated position on the future.

“This move will undoubtedly strengthen our influence and present a compelling case to the incoming government,” said Broughton.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said: "While there is already a broad agreement within local government that funding and financing must evolve, it’s vital that we work through the areas where we have different views.

“A strong, thriving local government that’s built on trusting partnerships between central and local government, as well as with communities will secure a bright future for future generations,” Freeman-Greene said.