Selwyn to re-start some services on Tuesday

The Selwyn District Council's facilities will remain closed from Tuesday when the country moves to level 3 – but some building inspections will resume and the Pines Resource Recovery Park will reopen under restricted operations.

Activity will also resume on a number of council’s construction projects, including road works and facilities construction.

Council facilities will remain closed to the public under level 3, including the Rolleston Council offices, swimming pools, libraries and service centres, community and recreation centres and community halls.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said the council is focused on maintaining the essential services and infrastructure.

“We continue to have the welfare and safety of our community at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

“Our staff have been working diligently under challenging circumstances to keep our core services and infrastructure running smoothly.

“I know our communities will be pleased to see some easing of restrictions from Tuesday, but we’re still a long way from being back to normal.

“Under level 3 many of our services and facilities will remain closed or restricted – that’s part of our shared nationwide effort to limit movement and interactions with others, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Summary of changes at the council under the alert level 3 restrictions include:

Some building inspections will resume.

Staff are working towards reopening the Pines Resource Recovery Park, with a booking system and requirements in place for safe operation and contact tracing.

Small gatherings at cemeteries will be permitted to allow people to farewell loved ones.

Some infrastructure construction work, including roading, will be brought back on stream.

Some council staff may be able to work at council-operated facilities, subject to stringent health and safety plans being in place with appropriate controls.

Parks and reserves are open, but people are warned to maintain safe distancing, and all playgrounds are closed due to the risk of virus transfer from equipment.

Dog parks are also open, but for safe distancing owners are asked to keep their dogs’ on-leash at all times.

Rubbish collection continues as normal, and with kerbside recycling sorting resuming, householders are urged to continue sorting recycling as normal.

Residents can continue to contact the council for information on services by phone on 0800 SELWYN (735 996), by email, or through its website.