Selwyn residents asked for views on ward boundaries rejig

The Selwyn District Council headquarters in Rolleston

Selwyn residents have an opportunity to determine how they will be represented at local government level in the future as the district council revamps its wards to reflect population trends.

At a virtual meeting yesterday the council proposed to retain four wards, but change the boundaries to form Ellesmere, Malvern, Springs and Rolleston - a replacement for the existing Selwyn Central ward.

The number of councillors would also be trimmed from 11 to 10 to reflect the switch from Selwyn Central to Rolleston, which will have three elected representatives.

Current mayor Sam Broughton was elected across the district while there is currently one community board for Malvern.

The proposal aimed to ensure there was a more even spread of population across each ward, with the most significant changes seeing West Melton move into the Malvern Ward - an area between Burnham and Rolleston would move from Selwyn Central to Ellesmere.

The Malvern Community Board would be retained, with a third subdivision of West Melton added to the existing subdivisions of Hawkins and Tawera.

The number of board members would remain at five with two each from the West Melton and Hawkins subdivisions and one from the Tawera subdivision. Previously the board was made up of three members from Hawkins subdivision and two from Tawera.

Consultation on proposed representation review, which is required every six years, opens next Friday and closes on October 4.

The council’s representation review subcommittee chairman councillor Mark Alexander urged residents to provide feedback.

“With the population growth we’ve seen, we needed to make changes to make sure everyone is represented fairly. Now it’s up to people in Selwyn to tell us if they think these proposed changes will do that,” he said.

“Although our proposal is the option with the least changes of all the ones we had considered, there are still significant choices for people to think through when letting us know how they want to be represented on the council.

“We encourage everyone to take a close look at the options and have their say.”