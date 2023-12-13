Serious injuries after crash in Darfield

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash in Canterbury.

The two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car was reported on Deans Rd, Darfield, about 12.50pm on Wednesday.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Blair Walkin said two crews responded just before 1pm.

“Crews from Coalgate, Kirwee attended the incident and assisted on scene with Police and St John."

Walkin referred any further NZ Herald inquiries to police.