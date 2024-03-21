Sharp rise in Lincoln University enrolments

Photo: Lincoln University

Enrolments at Lincoln University are up 20 per cent on last year thanks to a strong uptake in agriculture-based studies.

The university said domestic enrolments for semester one were up 21 per cent while international enrolments had risen 13 per cent.

The top programmes of choice this year were: Bachelor of Agricultural Science, Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture), Bachelor of Land and Property Management, and Master of Applied Computing.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards said there has been a 58 per cent increase in postgraduate students with the university on track to exceed 5000 students by the end of the year.

"The strong growth signals Lincoln University's increasing influence in shaping the future of the land-based sectors in Aotearoa and globally.

"Increasingly, Lincoln's education and research programmes are leading positive and impactful change in the land-based sectors in an era where all sectors of society are demanding the application of more efficient and sustainable production practices that safeguard the environment and intergenerational wellbeing."

He said in a significant shift from the pre-Covid era the number of postgraduate students in semester one has reached 43 percent of the total student population.

"The shifting ratio of Lincoln's student population toward postgraduate study underscored the leading role the university is playing in moving New Zealand's land-based sectors towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

"Many of our postgraduates have been drawn to Lincoln University through our specialist land-based education programmes and research projects which enable them to pursue a new direction, realise a career change or develop a new pathway to work satisfaction."

Edwards said the university's financial outlook remained positive with a modest surplus realised in 2023 and budgeted for 2024.