Shed fire "well-involved" in flames on rural property

A workshop found by fire brigades "well-involved in flames" in Selwyn is not being treated as suspicious.

Coalgate, Hororata and Methven volunteer fire brigades were called to extinguish the 15 metre by five-metre shed on fire at about 8.11am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said he did not have details on what caused the shed fire at Zig Zag Rd, but it was not being treated as suspicious.