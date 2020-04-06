Monday, 6 April 2020

Shed fire "well-involved" in flames on rural property

    A workshop found by fire brigades "well-involved in flames" in Selwyn is not being treated as suspicious.

    Coalgate, Hororata and Methven volunteer fire brigades were called to extinguish the 15 metre by five-metre shed on fire at about 8.11am on Monday.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said he did not have details on what caused the shed fire at Zig Zag Rd, but it was not being treated as suspicious.

     

